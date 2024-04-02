TVS Motor sold 3.54 lakh units last month

HOSUR: TVS Motor Company reported a 12 pc growth with sales surging from 317,152 units in March 2023 to 354,592 units in March 2024. Two-wheelers saw a growth of 12 pc with sales increasing from 307,559 units in the month of March 2023 to 344,446 units in March 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler saw growth of 8 per cent with sales increasing from 240,780 units in March 2023 to 260,532 units in March 2024. Motorcycle saw a 22 pc uptick with sales increasing from 141,250 units in March 2023 to 171,611 units in March 2024.

Scooter growth was 2 pc with sales rising from 128,817 units in March 2023 to 131,472 units in March 2024.