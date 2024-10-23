TVS Motor Q2 net up 41% to Rs 588.13 cr

CHENNAI: Buoyed by record sales, Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 41.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 588.13 crore in the Q2 ended September 30, 2024.

The company posted its highest-ever operating revenue of Rs 9,228 crore, registering a 13 per cent growth for the quarter ended September 2024 compared to Rs 8,145 crore reported in the quarter ended September 2023.

The company posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,080 crore registering a growth of 20 per cent for the quarter ended September 2024 as against EBITDA of Rs 900 crore in Q2 of 2023-24.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 14 per cent registering highest-ever quarterly sales of 12.28 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024 as against 10.74 lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2023.