Begin typing your search...

    TVS Motor Q2 net up 41% to Rs 588.13 cr

    The company posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,080 crore registering a growth of 20 per cent for the quarter ended September 2024 as against EBITDA of Rs 900 crore in Q2 of 2023-24.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Oct 2024 10:38 PM IST
    TVS Motor Q2 net up 41% to Rs 588.13 cr
    X

    TVS Motor Company (PTI)

    CHENNAI: Buoyed by record sales, Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 41.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 588.13 crore in the Q2 ended September 30, 2024.

    The company posted its highest-ever operating revenue of Rs 9,228 crore, registering a 13 per cent growth for the quarter ended September 2024 compared to Rs 8,145 crore reported in the quarter ended September 2023.

    The company posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,080 crore registering a growth of 20 per cent for the quarter ended September 2024 as against EBITDA of Rs 900 crore in Q2 of 2023-24.

    The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 14 per cent registering highest-ever quarterly sales of 12.28 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024 as against 10.74 lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2023.

    TVS MotorNet profit riseTVS net profit
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick