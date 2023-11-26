TVS Motor plans to expand electric two-wheeler range over next 1 year

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company aims to expand its electric two-wheeler portfolio over the next one year as it looks to cater to customers at multiple price points, according to a top company official.

The Chennai-based company, which currently has two e-scooters in its portfolio, also plans to expand its electric vehicle sales infrastructure going ahead.

It is also developing an electric three-wheeler.

"We are also planning to launch a series of products in the range of 5 to 25 kilowatts in the next year," TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said in an analyst call.

He noted that with robust demand in the market, the company has ramped up the production capacity of electric scooter iQube to 25,000 units per month and plans to enhance it further going ahead.

TVS plans to commence sales of its new electric scooter TVS X in the current quarter.

Radhakrishnan said TVS has close to 400 touchpoints for e-scooters, and the company is continuously expanding the same.

"With the product lineup planned from TVS and continuous improvement in infrastructure, we are confident that we will continue to be a strong player in the EV segment," he noted.

Replying to a query regarding exports, Radhakrishnan said that "in the next two to three-quarters iQube should be available in many markets".

He further said: "We want to take it to many markets and at some point of time iQube will also get into Europe. So, there is a very clear strategy, plan and very clear network plan we have put, and we will take our EV in every market.".

TVS X would play a key role in both domestic and international markets, he added.

When asked about the electric three-wheeler, Radhakrishnan said: "The product is getting ready.".

The company is focusing on the three-wheeler segment "because this is one area we need to improve", he added.

The company is doing pretty well in the three-wheeler segment when it comes to the international market, Radhakrishnan said.

"We are doing extremely well and there also we will use this EV three-wheeler going forward," he added.