TVS Motor expands in Europe with 4 production-ready models

MILAN: As part of its strategy to expand in Europe, TVS Motor Company on Tuesday unveiled four production-ready models at EICMA 2026 in Milan.
The four models, the TVS Orbiter, TVS M1-S, TVS X and TVS RTR 125, reflect TVS Motor's approach to serving Europe's evolving mobility needs across electric commuting, premium urban transportation and lightweight sports motorcycling, as per a release.
Europe plays an increasingly important role in TVS Motor's international business as the company continues to strengthen its presence in developed markets. This strategy also reflects the company's objective to increase the contribution of international business to its overall revenue, with the potential to reach 30% or more by 2030.
Peyman Kargar, president, international business, TVS Motor Company, said: “we see significant opportunities across electric mobility, performance motorcycles and premium urban transportation. Success in these markets requires more than a competitive product. It requires a deep understanding of customer needs, strong local execution and a robust distribution and service network."
Peyman Kargar, who has more than three decades of international automotive leadership experience, has been appointed director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, effective January 27, 2027. He will succeed KN Radhakrishnan.
The company has steadily expanded its retail presence, beginning with Italy and extending into Spain and Portugal, with further development planned in France and Germany. Its Italian network now comprises over 100 retailers, supported by encouraging sales momentum. Sales in Italy have increased by 110% over the past year, while an additional 22 retailers are operational across Spain and Portugal.
TVS Motor's electric mobility experience provides the foundation for this expansion. With more than one million electric scooters sold globally and investments exceeding $1 billion in electric vehicle and battery ecosystems, it is applying its experience in EV engineering, software integration and manufacturing to products developed for international markets.