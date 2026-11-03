TVS Motor expands in Europe with 4 production-ready models

The four models, the TVS Orbiter, TVS M1-S, TVS X and TVS RTR 125, reflect TVS Motor's approach to serving Europe's evolving mobility needs across electric commuting, premium urban transportation and lightweight sports motorcycling, as per a release.

Europe plays an increasingly important role in TVS Motor's international business as the company continues to strengthen its presence in developed markets. This strategy also reflects the company's objective to increase the contribution of international business to its overall revenue, with the potential to reach 30% or more by 2030.

Peyman Kargar, president, international business, TVS Motor Company, said: “we see significant opportunities across electric mobility, performance motorcycles and premium urban transportation. Success in these markets requires more than a competitive product. It requires a deep understanding of customer needs, strong local execution and a robust distribution and service network."