TVS Motor, Emil Frey in pact for key European markets

BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company has announced its entry into Europe by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey, a 100 year old enterprise and a leading name in automotive distribution.

This partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for TVS Motor Company, leveraging Emil Frey’s extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe.

TVS Motor Company, known for its commitment to innovation and quality, is set to offer European customers a diverse range of high-performance and technologically advanced two-wheelers.

Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said, “This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers.’’