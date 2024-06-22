Begin typing your search...

TVS Motor, CSC Grameen eStores ink pact

The pact will enable CSC village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for TVSM’s commercial vehicles.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jun 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-22 00:30:14.0  )
TVS Motor, CSC Grameen eStores ink pact
X

TVSM Partners with CSC Grameen eStore

BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global manufacturer in the two and three-wheeler sector, on Friday signed an agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its commercial vehicle range (3-Wheelers).

The pact will enable CSC village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for TVSM’s commercial vehicles. VLEs will facilitate the process of enquiry, purchase, test drives and/or delivery of vehicles, via the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network.

The TVS CV range such as TVS King Deluxe, TVS King Duramax will get listed on the CSC e-store this weekend.

TVS Motor CompanyCSC Grameen eStoresTVSM’s commercial vehicles
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X