TVS Motor, CSC Grameen eStores ink pact

BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global manufacturer in the two and three-wheeler sector, on Friday signed an agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its commercial vehicle range (3-Wheelers).

The pact will enable CSC village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for TVSM’s commercial vehicles. VLEs will facilitate the process of enquiry, purchase, test drives and/or delivery of vehicles, via the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network.

The TVS CV range such as TVS King Deluxe, TVS King Duramax will get listed on the CSC e-store this weekend.