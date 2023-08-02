TVS Motor Company’s July sales registers 4% growth

BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4% increasing from 314,639 units in July 2022 to 325,977 units in July 2023. It sold 312,307 two-wheelers in July 2023 (299,658 units in July 2022).

Domestic two-wheeler sales surged from 201,942 units in July 2022 to 235,230 units in July 2023. Motorcycle registered sales growth of 2% with sales increasing from 150,340 units in July 2022 to 153,942 units in July 2023.

Scooter sales saw a growth of 5% with sales rising from 116,500 units July 2022 to 121,941 units in July 2023. TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 13,306 units in July 2023 (6,304 units in July 2022).