TVS Motor Company appoints Peyman Kargar as director and CEO, succeeds KN Radhakrishnan

Kargar takes charge from January 27, 2027. Kargar will succeed company veteran KN Radhakrishnan, who will continue in his role until then to ensure a seamless transition.

Following the transition, Radhakrishnan will serve as non-executive director up to the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled in July 2027. He has played a pivotal role in the growth of TVS Motor Company, as per a release from the company.

The leadership transition comes as TVS Motor Company builds on strong business performance and continues to consolidate its position in India and expand its global presence. In FY2025-26, it achieved a record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and delivering 30% revenue growth.