TVS Motor Company appoints Peyman Kargar as director and CEO, succeeds KN Radhakrishnan

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar as director and CEO as the auto major expands its global presence.
Kargar takes charge from January 27, 2027. Kargar will succeed company veteran KN Radhakrishnan, who will continue in his role until then to ensure a seamless transition.
Following the transition, Radhakrishnan will serve as non-executive director up to the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled in July 2027. He has played a pivotal role in the growth of TVS Motor Company, as per a release from the company.
The leadership transition comes as TVS Motor Company builds on strong business performance and continues to consolidate its position in India and expand its global presence. In FY2025-26, it achieved a record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and delivering 30% revenue growth.
Kargar currently serves as president, international business. He brings more than three decades of global automotive leadership experience across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, having held senior leadership positions with some of the automotive industry's most recognised global brands.
Under his leadership, international business has become an increasingly important contributor to TVS Motor Company's global expansion. Today, the business contributes 29% of the company sales volume and is growing at 33%.
In his new role, Kargar will lead the company as it focuses on further growing its business in India and globally through product innovation, premiumisation and expansion into developed markets.
Sudarshan Venu, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said: "This appointment marks an important step for TVS Motor Company as we prepare to further strengthen our position among the world's leading mobility companies."