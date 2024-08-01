TVS Mobility partners Mitsubishi Corporation for employee exchange programme

MUMBAI: TVS Mobility on Thursday announced that it has signed an MoU with Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) to launch TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Programme (TMMEEP). MC in Japan will host employees from TVS Mobility, offering skill development and training in the automotive and mobility sector covering, inspection in auctions, service mechanics, etc.

On the other hand, TVS Mobility India will host employees from MC providing them insights into the digital deployment in the aftermarket business and supporting the growth of the independent aftermarket.

To be sure, employees under 45 years of age with over three years of service with TVS Mobility Group and Mitsubishi Corporation are eligible for this exchange programme.

The exchange programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is designed to foster mutual growth and innovation, facilitate seamless cross-learning, enhancing skills, domain knowledge and sharing business management expertise besides training the next generation of leaders within the two organisations, TVS Mobility said in a statement.

The initiative will pave the way for increasing the mobility of Indian talent and skilled workers to Japan for which there is a huge opportunity as there is a shortage of skilled manpower in Japan, the statement added.

In the future, TVS Mobility said various opportunities, which could include operations and operational improvements of workflows and processes, supply chain visibility and improvements in technology deployment and large-scale digital transformation, are some of the areas where mutual learnings as well as cultural integration will take place.