TVS Mobility partner Palfinger commits Rs 350 cr

MUMBAI: TVS Mobility Private Limited (TVS Mobility Group) on Sunday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Palfinger to support by offering integrated supply chain, dealership, aftermarket, rental and mobility solutions for Palfinger’s India operations.
As part of its growth plans aligned with its strategy 2030+, Palfinger will invest Rs 350 crore in the first phase to establish a manufacturing facility in Pune by calendar year 2027. TVS Mobility Group will support its India expansion by enabling supply chain readiness, market access and lifecycle support through its integrated ecosystem.
The partnership brings together the Group’s integrated capabilities across supply chain, dealership and aftermarket services to support Palfinger’s growth in India.
Through this collaboration, TVS Mobility Group will leverage the combined strengths (but with separate contractual arrangements) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), TVS Automobile Solutions (TVS ASL) and TVS Smart Mobility (TVS SM) to deliver end to-end logistics, dealership, aftermarket and mobility solutions, enabling efficient market access, service readiness and long-term customer support.