TVS ILP leases space to ATC Tires in Visakhapatnam

By establishing this facility, ATC Tires aims to streamline domestic supply chains, support export operations and strengthen access to key industrial and manufacturing regions, TVS ILP said in a release.



The mother hub warehouse will store and distribute Yokohama passenger car tyres, along with Alliance, Galaxy and Primex off-highway tyres for the agricultural, construction, industrial and forestry sectors, it added.



The development is likely to generate local employment opportunities, contributing to Visakhapatnam’s industrial growth, supported by its expanding infrastructure and maritime connectivity.



“This partnership reflects how our tech-enabled, well-connected infrastructure supports customers’ evolving operational and supply-chain requirements,” said Ramnath Subramaniam, joint managing director, TVS ILP.



With its strategic location, established industrial ecosystem and favourable government incentives, Visakhapatnam is emerging as an important destination for businesses across sectors, he said.