TVS ILP leases space to ATC Tires in Visakhapatnam

CHENNAI: Industrial and logistics parks developer TVS ILP on Wednesday said it leased 80,000 sq ft at its Visakhapatnam park in Andhra Pradesh to Yokohama group firm ATC Tires, which will serve as a mother-hub warehouse to support the latter’s domestic distribution and export operations.
By establishing this facility, ATC Tires aims to streamline domestic supply chains, support export operations and strengthen access to key industrial and manufacturing regions, TVS ILP said in a release.
The mother hub warehouse will store and distribute Yokohama passenger car tyres, along with Alliance, Galaxy and Primex off-highway tyres for the agricultural, construction, industrial and forestry sectors, it added.
The development is likely to generate local employment opportunities, contributing to Visakhapatnam’s industrial growth, supported by its expanding infrastructure and maritime connectivity.
“This partnership reflects how our tech-enabled, well-connected infrastructure supports customers’ evolving operational and supply-chain requirements,” said Ramnath Subramaniam, joint managing director, TVS ILP.
With its strategic location, established industrial ecosystem and favourable government incentives, Visakhapatnam is emerging as an important destination for businesses across sectors, he said.
“We see significant potential for companies across e-commerce, FMCG and other industries to leverage the city’s advantages, and look forward to supporting their growth,” Subramaniam said.
The new facility adds to its expanding Grade-A warehousing portfolio across India and reinforces its focus on developing industrial and logistics infrastructure in key economic corridors to support businesses’ evolving supply-chain requirements, it said.
“With our highly automated facility in Visakhapatnam manufacturing passenger car and off-highway tyres, our collaboration with TVS ILP in the city is a strategic step towards strengthening our logistics infrastructure and enhancing operational efficiencies.
“Its connectivity to key trade routes and access to markets across south and east India will enable us to better address evolving business needs and build a more agile supply chain,” said Jose Motha, general manager, Supply Chain Management, Yokohama.