TVS ILP expands footprint in Coimbatore with Nestle tie-up

COIMBATORE: TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), part of the TVS Mobility group, announced its partnership with Nestle, the multinational food and beverage company, to establish a customised warehouse here. This collaboration underscores their commitment to delivering tailored solutions and expanding their footprint in the region. The completion of this project, marked by the handover of the facility on June 14, 2023, represents in the timely collaboration between TVS ILP and Nestle. The construction of the warehouse was completed within 4.5 months. The 1.31L sq ft facility has been designed to meet Nestle’s specific requirements, enhancing their supply chain capabilities in the region. TVS ILP’s expertise in developing Grade A structures has resulted in the creation of a warehouse that aligns with Nestle’s needs.