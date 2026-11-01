TVS family succession dispute raises governance questions for listed companies, says InGovern

However, the exchange filing did not disclose the MOU's terms or establish that a complete economic settlement had been reached, InGovern said.

Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu have publicly maintained that the March 2024 MOU should not be treated as a settlement of the family's economic interests.

Venu Srinivasan, on the other hand, has said the assets in question are his personal assets, which he was free to deal with as he considered appropriate, and that their allocation between his two children was "fair and equitable" with reference to December 10, 2020, the date of a broader TVS Group settlement.

InGovern said it was not adjudicating the competing family claims or expressing a view on the validity, fairness or enforceability of the private arrangements. Its assessment was confined to their implications for listed-company governance, disclosure and minority shareholders.

TVS Group did not immediately reply to the email sent seeking comments.

The report noted that elements of the ownership and management transition had already been implemented through publicly disclosed corporate processes.

VS Trust is the disclosed promoter of TVS Holdings. In April 2025, Sudarshan Venu was disclosed as a significant beneficial owner through trust structures. Separately, Venu Srinivasan disclosed the transfer of 13,73,347 shares of TVS Holdings, representing 6.79 per cent of its equity, to VS Trust through an off-market inter-se transfer on April 23, 2025.

Sudarshan Venu's appointment as Managing Director of TVS Holdings was approved by shareholders through a postal ballot, while his elevation as Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor, effective August 25, 2025, was approved by the company's board and disclosed to the exchanges.