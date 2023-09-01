TVS Eurogrip takes part at Farm Progress Show

CHENNAI: TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing global brands in 2-wheeler & 3-wheeler tyres, and Off-Highway Tyres, participated in the Farm Progress Show 2023 from August 29 to 31, 2023.

Arvind Singh COO, TVS Srichakra, said, “We have made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology to cater to the growing demands from worldwide markets. Participation in such events is helping us showcase our capabilities at international forums. We are glad we were able to display the Tigertrac range of farm radial tyres at this largest outdoor farm event of the US. We believe such programs will help us expand our footprint in the USA.”

More than 600 exhibitors from around the world participated in the event.