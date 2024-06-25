TVS-E boosts Karnataka facility with EMS capability

BENGALURU: TVS Electronics Limited (TVS-E) has launched Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capability at its facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The cornerstone of this expansion is implementing a cutting-edge Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line, setting new standards in precision and adaptability. As part of its holistic approach to customer needs, this manufacturing plant in Tumakuru offers end-to-end solutions encompassing PCB assembly, product testing, box building, and supply chain.

This comprehensive ecosystem enhances TVS Electronics to cater to diverse manufacturing needs, ranging from design improvements to warranty services and repair solutions, said Sathya Doraisamy, chief business officer, TVS-E.