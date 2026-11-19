In the TVS case, the TAFE angle also needs to be viewed in the context of Lakshmi being entrusted with the business, while her brother Sudarshan’s involvement in TVS Motor has grown alongside the company’s phenomenal rise in value. “Wealth is not the issue. Many daughters grow up questioning why they should be treated differently from sons. Why should gender determine unequal distribution,” he asks.

A former bureaucrat, however, points out that while Mallika Srinivasan heads the Rs 16,000-crore TAFE, the company remains part of the Amalgamations Group. “She manages it, but does not have full control to decide its future or give it away. That raises questions about the future of TAFE and the larger group,” the person said. A veteran auditor argues that the distribution of assets rests with Venu, given that the wealth was created under his stewardship. The 2024 family MoU, another person says, was intended to untangle cross-holdings, making the subsequent demand for partition difficult to reconcile.

Ramanujam says family businesses also lack the clear exit routes available to business partners. “When it comes to family businesses, emotional separation takes precedence.” The larger question, he says, is whether Venu is being viewed as a father, chairman or custodian of family assets.

Mallika has publicly backed her daughter’s claim, saying: “I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan’s.” She has called for transparent dialogue and an equitable, amicable settlement.

For a group whose legacy spans generations, the immediate challenge is not merely resolving a family dispute but ensuring that the next generation inherits a culture of governance rather than an ego-driven contest. The question is also what lessons such a conflict leaves for the next generation about family, fairness and stewardship. Several people close to the family remain hopeful that the dispute will be resolved within the next six months.