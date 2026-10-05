TVS ASL secures Rs 425 crore from CE-Invests

The Series D funding will support myTVS' continued growth in India while enabling it to take its technology-led model into international markets, a statement said.



The partnership will initially focus on opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where the companies see potential to adapt and scale myTVS' technology and capabilities for mobility and fleet businesses, it added.



Prior to the current round, myTVS had raised approximately Rs 690 cr, comprising Rs 203 cr from Lingotto (Exor) in 2022 and Rs 487 Cr from Castrol in 2023.



For CE-Invests, this partnership provides an opportunity to leverage myTVS' established technology platform and capabilities in the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East where there is a significant potential for technology-led mobility solutions, the statement said.