Trump's 'roaring' economy meets rough start to 2026: What the latest numbers show

Prices at the pump are going up

"Slashing energy costs is among the most important actions we can take to bring down prices for American consumers," Trump said in a February speech in Texas just before the US and Israel attacked Iran. "Because when you cut the cost of energy, you really cut -- you just cut the cost of everything."

The president has repeatedly told Americans that keeping gas costs low would be key to defeating inflation. He has talked up the decline, citing figures that were far below the national average to assure the public that driving was getting cheaper.

But the strikes against Iran that began on February 28 have, for the moment, crushed that narrative. Prices at the pump have jumped 19 per cent over the past month to a national average of USD 3.45, according to AAA. The investment bank Goldman Sachs warned in an analyst note that, if higher oil prices persist, inflation could rise from its 2.4 per cent reading in January to 3 per cent by the end of the year.

The administration is banking on plans to contain any energy price increases, essentially betting that either the conflict will end shortly or the administration can succeed in getting more tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump advisers on Sunday sought to assure anxious Americans that surging fuel prices are a short-term problem.

"We never know exactly the time frame of this," Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN's "State of the Union". "But in the worst case, this is a weeks, this is not a months thing."