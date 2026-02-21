Trump's made tariffs central to his presidency, chaos may come next

Trump had made tariffs the bedrock of his economic pitch to voters going into the midterm elections, even describing tariffs as his “favourite word in the dictionary.” He promised that factories would relocate from overseas and bring jobs with them, and he warned that losing the tariffs could plunge the US into a deep recession.

But Friday's ruling will most likely prolong political and economic chaos over international trade through the election year.

Trump described the ruling as “deeply disappointing” and “ridiculous,” adding that he was “absolutely ashamed” of the six Supreme Court justices who ruled against him "for not having the courage to do what's right for our country.”

“They're just being fools and lap dogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats,” Trump said of the high court majority in an afternoon press briefing, referring to “Republicans in Name Only.” “They're very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution.”

He vowed to bypass Congress and impose new tariffs on his own under existing law.

Trump learned of the decision after being handed a note during a private meeting with several governors in the morning, according to two people with knowledge of the president's reaction who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Another person, who was briefed on the conversation, disclosed that Trump said he has “to do something about these courts.”

The meeting with the governors ended shortly after Trump learned of the decision.