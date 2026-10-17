Trump waives tariffs on Russian oil buyers, specified sanctions under new law

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has waived tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or gas, along with specified sanctions provisions under a new law targeting Moscow, citing the national interest of the United States.
In an executive order signed on Friday night, Trump waived the application of specified sanctions, restrictions and duties under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, days after striking a deal with Russia for the supply of diesel to the US and global markets.
“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump said.
Trump said he had submitted a certification to Congress stating that issuing the waiver at this time was in the national interest of the United States.
US Senator Richard Blumenthal criticised the move in a post on X. “These waivers have nothing to do with our national security, & everything to do with sucking up to Vladimir Putin. I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in condemning this craven, cowardly action,” he said.
The Graham Act empowered Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow and tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported into the US from the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, including China and India.
The law was passed by the US Congress on September 16 and signed into law by Trump two days later. It authorised Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas.
The executive order waives the duties provided for in Sections 112 and 113 of the Act or the order.
The waiver covers the new tariffs targeting the five largest purchasers of Russian-origin crude oil and natural gas, as well as the corresponding tariffs on countries facilitating Russian sanctions evasion. But it does not affect other US tariffs that may otherwise apply to imports from those countries.
“Pursuant to section 115(a) of the Graham Act, I hereby waive the application of any duties provided for in sections 112 and 113 of the Graham Act or this order,” Trump said.
Section 115 of the Act allows the President to waive sanctions provisions, restrictions and duties in the national interest, subject to submitting a written certification to Congress and a report explaining the basis for the decision. The executive order states that Trump submitted both documents.
Section 113 of the Graham Act deals with the imposition of tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that purchase Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas or facilitate sanctions evasion.
The executive order also directs the US Trade Representative, in consultation with senior officials, to monitor countries' purchases of Russian crude oil and natural gas, as well as the facilitation of sanctions evasion.
The officials are to inform the President of circumstances that could indicate the need for further action, including with respect to the waivers.
The order comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins a visit to India from October 17 to 22.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns about the Graham Act during a meeting with Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month.
Jaishankar is understood to have conveyed to Rubio that Indian oil refineries were largely configured to process medium-sour crude supplied by West Asian countries and Russia.
He also told Rubio that Venezuela supplies heavier-grade crude, while the US supplies lighter-grade crude that would require blending before being used by Indian refineries.
With oil supplies from West Asia hit by the Iran war, India has had to depend on Russian crude to keep its economy running.