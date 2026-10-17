Trump waives tariffs on Russian oil buyers, specified sanctions under new law

In an executive order signed on Friday night, Trump waived the application of specified sanctions, restrictions and duties under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, days after striking a deal with Russia for the supply of diesel to the US and global markets.

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump said.

Trump said he had submitted a certification to Congress stating that issuing the waiver at this time was in the national interest of the United States.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal criticised the move in a post on X. “These waivers have nothing to do with our national security, & everything to do with sucking up to Vladimir Putin. I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in condemning this craven, cowardly action,” he said.

The Graham Act empowered Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow and tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported into the US from the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, including China and India.