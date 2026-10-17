Trump waives sanctions, tariffs on purchase of Russian oil and gas

In an executive order on Friday night, Trump said that it is in the US "national interests" to withhold some of the sanctions.

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump said.

Trump said he had submitted to Congress a certification that issuing such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act empowered Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow and slap steep tariffs against the world's largest purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The Graham Act, as it is now called, was passed by the US Congress on September 16 and signed into law by Trump two days later.