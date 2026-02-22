Trump tariffs, GDP data and other cues likely to drive D-Street next week

After witnessing sharp losses of over 1 per cent in the previous session, the Indian stock market bounced back strongly on Friday.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 317 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 82,814.71. The broader Nifty also ended higher, rising 117 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 25,571.25.

“From a levels perspective, 25,800 stands as the immediate resistance, followed by 26,000 and 26,200,” an analyst stated.

“On the downside, key supports are located at 25,300 and 25,100. A decisive break below 25,000 could increase downside momentum and accelerate corrective pressure,” the expert mentioned.