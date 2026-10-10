Trump springs surprise with Russia diesel deal after Putin talks

Trump announced the deal on Friday after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move that drew sharp criticism from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Democratic leaders and a section of Republicans.

Minutes after Trump's announcement on Truth Social, the US Department of Treasury lifted sanctions on Russia for supplying diesel to the global market, including the US until April 7 next year.

Trump’s surprise announcement came weeks after the US Congress passed a law on September 16, seeking to impose steep tariffs against top purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.