Troubled Byju’s elevates Arjun Mohan as India CEO
BENGALURU: Edtech major Byju’s on Wednesday elevated Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its India operations, as it mulls to sell some of its subsidiaries to repay its outstanding $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB) amid “difficult business restructuring”.
Mohan succeeds Mrinal Mohit, founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at Byju’s, who is embarking on a new journey to pursue personal aspirations.
Mohan was a part of the founding team and last served as the chief business officer, before rejoining the company recently. He spent the last three months working closely with founder-group CEO Byju Raveendran. Mohan spearheaded another edtech company UpGrad while away from Byju’s.
