Triumph hits 10,000 bookings in India in 10 days of global launch

PUNE: The newly launched Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 has seen an encouraging response in India as pre-bookings hit a milestone of 10,000 units within 10 days of the global reveal held in UK last month.

Speed 400 was launched at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) The motorcycles will be available in Triumph showrooms from the end of July. Scrambler 400 will be available in October and its price will be announced closer to the launch.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology.”