Tripura Gramin Bank profit at Rs 27.92 cr

AGARTALA: The Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) has secured the second position in terms of business, growth, and diverse performance among 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in India, registering a profit of Rs 27.92 crore after doing business of Rs 12,398.55 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, a top bank official said. TGB Chairman Satyendra Singh said that as of March 2024, the bank registered an operating profit of Rs 153.04 crore with a net profit of Rs 27.92 crore.

He said that TGB’s net profit was Rs 3.62 crore while operating profit was Rs 23.62 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal. Singh said that in terms of business, growth and various performances, the TGB secured second position among the 43 RRBs in India after the Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank, which held top position in the financial year ended March 2024.

There are seven RRBs in the northeastern region including Tripura and Assam. TGB’s total business grew by 10 pc which is Rs 12,398.55 crore as on March 2024.