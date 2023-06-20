‘Transformative shift under way in auto industry, cars evolving into data centres’

NEW DELHI: The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift with cars evolving into data centres on wheels, says Bhuwan Lodha, chief digital officer, automotive sector, Mahindra Group, stressing on the role of data and digital innovation in shaping the future of the sector.

“The fusion of technology and digitisation has transformed the automotive customer experience,” Lodha said, detailing features such as virtual showrooms, online ordering and AI-driven systems to provide tailored recommendations based on customer preferences.

Driven by software, the vehicle of tomorrow will have much lesser moving components and will require totally different experiences towards usage, servicing and repair, Lodha said.

Going forward, the intent is to unleash the full potential of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and emerging technologies like web 3.0, metaverse, Large Language Model (LLMs) as well as connected ecosystems, according to Lodha.

Leveraging cloud platforms such as AWS enables easy scale up of resources based on demand, rapid deployment of new services, and ensures high availability for digital applications, he said.