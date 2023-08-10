Trai backs free licence fee for e-infra players

NEW DELHI: Telecom regulator Trai has recommended the government createsnew permits for digital infrastructure service providers but no licence fee is imposed on the companies.

Entities registered under the proposed licence will be able to provide both active infrastructures like mobile antennae and base stations and passive infra as service to telecom operators except core network elements and spectrum, according to Trai’s recommendation on “Introduction of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider Authorisation under Unified Licence”.

“The Authority recommends that the new category of licence be called ‘Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider (DCIP) Licence’,” The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in its recommendations.

It has recommended an entry fee of Rs 2 lakh and an application processing fee of Rs 15,000 on DCIP permits.