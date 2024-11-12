TPL reports dip in net profit to Rs 2.83 cr in Q2FY25

CHENNAI: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL), Chennai based Petrochemical manufacturing company posted a profit after tax of Rs 2.83 cr in Q2 of FY25 compared to Rs 15.79 cr in the same quarter of FY24.

Its revenues were at Rs 455.66 crore in Q2 of FY25 compared to Rs 467.41 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 441.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBIDTA decreased by 3 per cent vis-à-vis Q1FY25. The operating performance reflects stable demand and reduced realisations in the context of higher energy and input costs.

The company has incurred Rs 1.62 crore during the quarter towards material damage and plant restoration activities (Michaung cyclone – Dec’2023). This has been recognised as an exceptional item.

Ashwin Muthiah, VC, TPL and founder-chairman of AM International, Singapore, said, “Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, TPL has achieved revenue growth compared to the same period last year. Our focus on operational efficiency and cost management has been a key highlight.”