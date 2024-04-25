TPL onboards EY to drive green goals

CHENNAI: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) has announced a strategic partnership with EY-Parthenon to support its carbon-neutral goals.

The Chennai-based petrochemical manufacturing company has harnessed EY-Parthenon’s expertise in sustainability strategy development and implementation as it aims to develop an integrated carbon-neutral roadmap aligned with its long-term sustainability goals.

With a 40-year history, TPL is one of India’s leading manufacturers of industrial intermediate chemicals, namely linear Alkylbenzene (LAB), caustic soda, and propylene oxide.

Ashwin Muthiah, VC, TPL-founder chairman, AM International, Singapore, said, “TPL is taking proactive steps to contribute to climate change objectives and embrace environmentally conscious practices in its operations. Our collaboration with EY-Parthenon signifies a deliberate move towards this objective with a scientific, measurable, and time-bound approach.”

Kapil Bansal, partner and leader of industrial decarbonisation, EY Parthenon India, added, “as the world progresses towards fulfilling climate objectives outlined in the Paris Climate Accord, initiatives like these empower corporations and industry frontrunners to pave the way for a greener planet.”