TPL net profit in Q4 up 73% to Rs 89 crore

CHENNAI: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL), Chennai-based petrochemical manufacturing company, has reported a net profit of Rs 88.76 crore during FY2025-26 compared to Rs 51.42 crore in FY2024-25, registering a strong year-on-year growth.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 119.51 crore as against Rs 71.12 crore in the previous financial year. It earned a total income of Rs 1,489 crore during FY2025-26 against Rs 1,846 crore during FY2024-25.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company reported total income of Rs 126 crore and net profit of Rs 5.83 crore, as against Rs 459 crore and Rs 24.91 crore respectively in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
TPL has incurred Rs 0.59 crore during the year towards material damage and plant restoration activities (Michaung cyclone – Dec’23) net of scrap sales. An amount of Rs 7.62 crore receivables from the insurers has been disclosed as exceptional item, as per a release.
Ashwin Muthiah, vice chairman, TPL, said “the full-year financial performance reflects robust cost discipline and strong manufacturing efficiency. These efforts have enabled a higher bottom line despite a dip in revenue as compared to the previous year. During the last quarter, we faced considerable macroeconomic headwinds, particularly the sharp increase in raw material costs. It had an adverse effect on the quarterly results.”