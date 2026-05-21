TPL net profit in Q4 up 73% to Rs 89 crore

Profit before tax stood at Rs 119.51 crore as against Rs 71.12 crore in the previous financial year. It earned a total income of Rs 1,489 crore during FY2025-26 against Rs 1,846 crore during FY2024-25.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company reported total income of Rs 126 crore and net profit of Rs 5.83 crore, as against Rs 459 crore and Rs 24.91 crore respectively in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.