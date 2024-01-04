Toyota Kirloskar Motor rejigs senior management

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced senior management changes to align with the recent regional restructuring by parent company Toyota Motor Corporation integrating India into its ‘Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region’ operations and slotting the country to act as the hub of the new geography.

As part of the changes, Tadashi Asazuma, currently EVP, has been elevated as deputy managing director sales-service-used car Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Lexus, it said in a release.

Similarly, Swapnesh R Maru, presently serving as executive vice president and chief compliance officer, has been elevated as deputy managing director corporate planning, finance and administration and manufacturing, it added.

The changes effective January 1, 2024, are intended to further strengthen the company’s operations.