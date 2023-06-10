Begin typing your search...

Toyota Kirloskar Motor expands reach in NE

The opening of Zote Toyota in Aizawl, Mizoram, reflects Toyota’s commitment towards expanding its footprint in the region, enabling access to products and services to wider customer base.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jun 2023
Representative Image

AIZAWL: Reinforcing the ‘Customers First’ approach, Toyota Kirloskar Motor today inaugurated the 21st customer touchpoint in the North-East region of India. The opening of Zote Toyota in Aizawl, Mizoram, reflects Toyota’s commitment towards expanding its footprint in the region, enabling access to products and services to wider customer base. Atul Sood, VP – Sales and Strategic Marketing, stated, “The establishment of the new dealership in Aizawl reinforces our vision to provide ‘Mobility for All’. It is a step forward in fulfilling our commitment to deliver products like the recently launched models.”

DTNEXT Bureau

