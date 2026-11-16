Toyota Auto Parts opens new E-Drive manufacturing line in Karnataka with Rs 460 cr investment

BENGALURU: Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts on Monday announced the inauguration of its new E-Drive manufacturing line at its Bidadi facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a Rs 460 crore investment.
The new line will manufacture next-generation products registered under the Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, marking a major milestone in the localisation of advanced electrified powertrain technologies.
The new line builds on Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts' (TKAP) existing 4th Generation E-Drive line, commissioned in 2022, and operates alongside it. Together, the two lines advance Toyota's electrification roadmap in India while deepening domestic manufacturing capability.
The project forms part of the Rs 4,800 crore memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Toyota Group companies and the Karnataka government to promote state-of-the-art manufacturing, localisation, employment generation and green mobility technologies.
The E-Drive, a key component of Toyota's hybrid electric vehicle technology, is notified as an Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) under the Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components.
"Established with an investment of approximately Rs 460 crore, the new production line adds an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 units, thus increasing TKAP's total E-Drive line production capacity to 3,60,000 units per annum.
"This investment underscores Toyota's long-term commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and building an internationally competitive automotive ecosystem in India through greater manufacturing capabilities," the company stated.
Overall, the addition of the new E-Drive line will strengthen TKAP's manufacturing capabilities, reduce dependence on imports and further enhance India's capabilities in electrified mobility technologies. The expanded capacity will support the growing adoption of hybrid electric vehicles and contribute to India's position as a manufacturing hub for advanced sustainable mobility solutions, it added.
"The commencement of our new E-Drive manufacturing line marks a significant milestone in Toyota's commitment to localising advanced electrified technologies in India. By expanding local production of next-generation hybrid technologies, we are not only supporting India's journey towards electrification but also strengthening the domestic automotive value chain.
"This investment reflects our confidence in India's manufacturing capabilities and reinforces our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility through a multi-pathway approach," Manasi Tata, Vice Chairperson, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.
Tabrez Ahmed, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, said, "The new E-Drive manufacturing line builds on the strong foundation of our 4th Generation line and raises the bar for technology-driven manufacturing in India".