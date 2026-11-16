Toyota Auto Parts opens new E-Drive manufacturing line in Karnataka with Rs 460 cr investment

The new line will manufacture next-generation products registered under the Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, marking a major milestone in the localisation of advanced electrified powertrain technologies.

The new line builds on Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts' (TKAP) existing 4th Generation E-Drive line, commissioned in 2022, and operates alongside it. Together, the two lines advance Toyota's electrification roadmap in India while deepening domestic manufacturing capability.

The project forms part of the Rs 4,800 crore memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Toyota Group companies and the Karnataka government to promote state-of-the-art manufacturing, localisation, employment generation and green mobility technologies.

The E-Drive, a key component of Toyota's hybrid electric vehicle technology, is notified as an Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) under the Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components.

"Established with an investment of approximately Rs 460 crore, the new production line adds an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 units, thus increasing TKAP's total E-Drive line production capacity to 3,60,000 units per annum.