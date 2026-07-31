Tourism ministry, IndiGo join hands to promote India as global tourism destination

The MoU was exchanged here in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He said the partnership will strengthen India's tourism promotion by combining the ministry's flagship 'Incredible India' brand with IndiGo's extensive domestic and international network.

Shekhawat noted that collaborative initiatives such as this will help take India's tourism message to wider audiences and reinforce the country's position as one of the world's most compelling travel destinations.

Under the MoU, the ministry and IndiGo will jointly undertake a global communication initiative titled 'Incredible India by IndiGo'.