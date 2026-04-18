Tourism Malaysia Chennai gets boost

CHENNAI: Tourism Malaysia Chennai and PickYourTrail signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at driving targeted promotions and increasing tourist arrivals from India in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 2026.
The MoU was signed by the director of Tourism Malaysia Chennai and PickYourTrail, and witnessed by the K Saravana Kumar, consul general of Malaysia, as per a release.
In his address, the consul general emphasised the growing importance of the Indian market and the need for continued collaboration to achieve the target under VMY 2026.