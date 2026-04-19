Top 8 firms add Rs 1.87 lakh crore in market value last week

The positive momentum in the broader market saw the Sensex rise by 943.29 points, or 1.21 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 302.95 points, or 1.25 per cent, during the week.

Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel recorded the sharpest increase in valuation, adding Rs 58,831.52 crore to take its total market capitalisation to Rs 11,25,125.21 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India also posted strong gains, with its valuation climbing Rs 27,608.62 crore to Rs 5,32,691.31 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services saw its market capitalisation rise by Rs 20,731.64 crore to Rs 9,34,063.56 crore, while Reliance Industries added Rs 20,231.05 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 18,47,317.84 crore.