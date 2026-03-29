Top 7 firms lose Rs 1.75 lakh crore in market cap last week

The decline came in a holiday-shortened week when benchmark indices ended lower. The Sensex dropped 949.74 points, or 1.27 per cent, while the Nifty fell 294.9 points, also down 1.27 per cent.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that a decisive breakdown below the 22,700–22,500 range can accelerate selling pressure, potentially dragging the index towards the 22,000–21,744 zone, which aligns with the 52-week low region.