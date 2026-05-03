Top 4 firms add Rs 2.20 lakh crore in market value

The benchmark Sensex ended the week on a modestly positive note, gaining 249.29 points or 0.32 per cent.

Among the top gainers, telecom major Bharti Airtel posted strong gains, with its valuation rising by Rs 43,503.51 crore to Rs 11,49,222.13 crore.

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market cap jump by Rs 27,569.83 crore to Rs 8,94,933.95 crore, while Bajaj Finance added Rs 9,432.32 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,83,123.13 crore.