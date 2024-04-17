Tomorrow Capital leads $2.7 mn fundraise for VitusCare

NEW DELHI: Venture capital fund Tomorrow Capital on Tuesday said it has led a $2.7 million (over Rs 20 crore) fundraise for VitusCare, a kidney care startup based in Gurugram.

In addition to Tomorrow Capital’s contribution, the Series A funding round saw participation from existing investor 1Crowd, alongside support from 3i Partners and a consortium of angel investors, totalling approximately $5 million in funding across all the funding rounds, the company said in a statement.

The fresh capital injection will empower VitusCare to aggressively expand its operations, with a targeted focus on deeper penetration into ‘Bharat’, it added. “As the prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes and hypertension continue to rise, the demand for kidney-related services is poised to increase exponentially. VitusCare’s innovative approach and impressive growth trajectory align perfectly with our mission to invest in solutions that make a meaningful impact on public health,” Tomorrow Capital CEO Rohini Prakash said.

VitusCare has around 30 centres operational across north India. It collaborates with existing hospitals to ensure seamless delivery of dialysis services, including equipment provision.