TN’s IT sector must aim to create 25k jobs monthly: PTR

CHENNAI: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, TN, on Tuesday hailed the tech entrepreneurial growth in the state even as he stressed on the need to create 25,000 IT jobs a month,that would boost employment from the current figure of 10,000 in this sector.

In his keynote address at the CII Connect 2023 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the theme, ‘Tech for Tomorrow’, he said ‘’The seed of innovation starts with the mindset. It starts with this perception among a group of people that they are limited only by their abilities and work ethics, if they put their mind to it they can achieve anything. That is the core of entrepreneurial growth in the tech industry. Even more significant is that across TN we are creating 10,000 additional jobs a month in the IT sector alone and it is bound to grow in the coming years.’’

“However, instead of 10,000 jobs a month, we should be targeting 25,000 jobs a month with our efforts,’’ he added.

CII announced the winners of the CII Connect 2023 Awards honouring their remarkable achievements.

The minister handed over ‘The Entrepreneur of the Year’ award to Maran Nagarajan, CEO, Kaar Technologies; the ‘Exemplary Application of Technology in the Private Sector’ award to Prasanna Soundara Pandiyan, CEO, Vinga Software Solutions; ‘Exemplary Application of Technology in the Public Sector’ award to L Subramanian, Commissioner of Agriculture, TN.

He also handed over the ‘Woman Entrepreneur Award’ to Sowmya Mahadevan, co-founder & COO, Kriyadocs; the ‘Global Influencer of the Year Award’ to Ravi Saroagi, co-founder, Uniphore; ‘The Ecosystem Enabler Award’ to Arumugam Murukiah, MD-CEO, Broadline Technologies and the ‘lifetime achievement award’ was received by R Srinivasan, co-founder, Redington India (virtually).

Noting that the IT sector contributes about 15% of the TN GDP, S Arunraj, ED, Electronics Corporation of TN in his special address, said the development of this sector would spur the state’s effort of emerging as a $1 trillion economy.