TN’s Hosur pitch meets competition as neighbouring states woo space firms

The latest investment pitch battle unfolded on social media after Pixxel co-founder and chief technology officer Kshitij Khandelwal said that acquiring land for a satellite manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru had proved way more difficult than actually making said satellites.

Sensing an opportunity, Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, invited the company to consider Hosur for its proposed expansion. “Hope our team is already in touch with you. With its strategic location and strong manufacturing ecosystem, Hosur, Tamil Nadu, could be the ideal destination for your next phase of expansion,” the agency said.