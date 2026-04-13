Accord­ing to the data, India recor­ded 1,43,729 pat­ent fil­ings in FY26, up from 1,10,375 in FY25. Domestic fil­ings stood at 98,771, sig­ni­fic­antly higher than 68,201 in the pre­vi­ous year.

Among states, Tamil Nadu led the chart with 22,995 fil­ings, fol­lowed by other major innov­a­tion hubs such as Karnataka and Maha­rashtra.

The min­is­ter also poin­ted to the grow­ing con­tri­bu­tion of edu­ca­tional insti­tu­tions, star­tups, MSMEs, and pub­lic research and devel­op­ment bod­ies. Edu­ca­tional insti­tu­tions alone accoun­ted for 36.5 per cent of total fil­ings, reflect­ing a strong push from aca­demia in driv­ing innov­a­tion.

“We are the world’s 6th largest pat­ent filer, reflect­ing a con­fid­ent India set to become a global innov­a­tion power­house,” Goyal said.

India’s global stand­ing in innov­a­tion has also improved, with the coun­try now ranked as the sixth-largest pat­ent filer in the world, accord­ing to data aligned with the World Intel­lec­tual Prop­erty Organ­isa­tion.

This marks the eighth con­sec­ut­ive year of growth in pat­ent fil­ings, under­scor­ing sus­tained momentum in the coun­try’s intel­lec­tual prop­erty eco­sys­tem.