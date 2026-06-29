‘TN’s Florence Shoe is ‘Make in India’ pride story’

Goyal cited Tamil Nadu-based Florence Shoe Company’s global success as an example of how Indian entrepreneurs are strengthening Brand India’s image through world-class manufacturing.

Sharing the story of Florence Shoe Company founder Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna during a business plenary session in London on June 27, Goyal said a global customer spotted a luxury Hugo Boss shoe at Cairo Airport, checked its label and found it carried the words “Made in India”. The shoe had been manufactured by Panaruna’s company in Ambur, Tamil Nadu.