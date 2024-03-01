TN’s ESDM exports to hit $9 bn next month

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has continued to consolidate its position as India’s leading exporter of electronic goods, with its value touching $ 7.37 Bn – a whopping 32.52 per cent of India’s total export of ESDM goods of $22.65 billion for the period April 2023 to January 2024.

It is significant to note that compared to the export of electronic goods for the previous financial year (2022-2023), which was $5.37 bn, Tamil Nadu has already exported electronic goods worth $ 7.37 bn in just 10 months of the current financial year: i.e., from April 2023 to Jan 2024. The State’s export of electronic goods is expected to reach the $ 9 bn mark by the end of this Financial Year (2023-2024).

Visionary leadership, pro-active governance, policy-driven approach, growth-oriented administration, excellence in manufacturing and precision engineering, and capabilities in handling high-end technologies are some of the key factors for Tamil Nadu to achieve the top slot in multiple sectors, especially electronic goods manufacturing, and exports – making the State the preferred investment destination for global conglomerates.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce TRB Rajaa said: “This achievement underscores the state’s pivotal role in the national economy. TN continues to shine as a prime destination for manufacturing and a hub for creating high-quality jobs for our youth. We are confident we will keep the momentum...’’