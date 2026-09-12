TN’s auto sales vroom past national growth: FADA

Last month, TN saw the retail offtake of vehicles at 2,24,883, over August’25 figure of 1,68,143 units. Passenger vehicles reported 42% growth as 34,121 passenger vehicles were sold in the southern state in August this year, compared to 24,010 in the same month last year.

Nationally, 24,23,201 vehicles were sold in August this year, compared to 20,62,038 retailed in the same month of last year, a growth of 18%.

Two-wheeler sales in TN reported 33% growth with over 1.74 lakh vehicles retailed last month compared to 1.31 lakh sold in August’25.