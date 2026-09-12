TN’s auto sales vroom past national growth: FADA

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has surpassed national growth in retail offtake of vehicles, as the auto hub sold 2.25 lakh vehicles in August, a 34% growth over 1.68 lakh units during the same month of the previous year, revealed the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday.
Last month, TN saw the retail offtake of vehicles at 2,24,883, over August’25 figure of 1,68,143 units. Passenger vehicles reported 42% growth as 34,121 passenger vehicles were sold in the southern state in August this year, compared to 24,010 in the same month last year.
Nationally, 24,23,201 vehicles were sold in August this year, compared to 20,62,038 retailed in the same month of last year, a growth of 18%.
Two-wheeler sales in TN reported 33% growth with over 1.74 lakh vehicles retailed last month compared to 1.31 lakh sold in August’25.
Releasing the vehicle retail data for Aug’26, FADA TN and Puducherry state new chairperson, Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, said, “2W grew 32.9%, significantly above national growth of 19.7%. Petrol/ethanol grew 28.3%, well above national growth of 16.0%. End of Aadi period and improving market conditions supported demand. Festive/marriage demand and new model launch supported retail, although stock shortages persisted for some models.”
As far as three-wheelers are concerned, 5,736 vehicles were sold against 4,439, reporting a growth of 29.22%. Commercial vehicles saw 8,081 units sold last month compared to 6,277 units in August’25, a growth of 29%.
Tractor sales from TN stood at 2,462 units last month against 2,165 retailed in August 2025, a 14% growth.