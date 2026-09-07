TN’s 3-corridor formula to make Chennai GCC hub

Industries Minister S Keerthana on Sunday said the State wanted global companies to establish and expand their operations in TN.

“The next generation of global capability centres should come to Tamil Nadu and grow here,” she said in a social media post.

The Tamil Nadu Global Capability Centres Corridor and Development Programme will cover the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, Mount-Poonamallee High Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR).

Under the programme, the government plans to strengthen common and shared infrastructure along the identified corridors and provide enhanced FSI for eligible GCC campuses to facilitate their expansion.

The announcement comes as Chennai’s GCC ecosystem gains momentum. GCCs accounted for 55% of the city’s office leasing in the first quarter of 2026, their highest-ever share in a quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield.