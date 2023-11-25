TN working to reach net zero by 2060 : Rajaa

CHENNAI: CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) as part of the inaugural day of its flagship Green Building Congress 2023 on Thursday announced the successful completion of 10.42 billion sq ft of Green Built Footprint across the country.

IGBC also released its annual report for the year 2022-2023 in the presence of Minister TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, TN along with the CII -IGBC Leadership Team that encapsulates the several initiatives undertaken by IGBC with the support of key stakeholders to achieve the green footprint milestone.

Spread across 11,586 plus projects covering corporate and government offices, residential complexes, educational institutions, cities, places of worship and airports, the achievement marks a milestone in IGBC’s journey towards achieving 50 billion sqft of green buildings by 2050 by sensitising built ecosystem.

Rajaa said “TN is making huge strides in sustainability and meeting the climate crisis head-on. TN is the most urbanized state in India. Every corner of TN is developed. We would like to continue doing that. When we do that there is huge pressure on the environment and that is something we are worried about.”

“TN would like to reach the net zero target a decade ahead of 2070. As a state that is adding value to the idea of India, we would definitely want to be a state when it comes to using renewable and sustainable materials in construction. We will ensure all the requests from the industry are heard and rapid actions are undertaken, see how change can be brought in, and ensure that we build greener buildings going forward.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) -ICCC Smart Governance Centre on Friday received the prestigious Platinum Certification under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green New Building Rating System. With this accolade and an impressive score of 89 out of 100 points, GCC is one of the oldest corporations in the world to construct an end-to-end sustainable government building. The award and certification was received by J Radhakrishnan, additional chief secretary, TN and commissioner, GCC.