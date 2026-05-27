TN textile sector eyes Europe, UK for growth as trade deals open new export opportunities

Industry stakeholders believe the proposed trade agreements with the European Union and the UK could significantly expand India’s share in global textile exports by creating tariff parity with competing manufacturing hubs.

Exporters say buyers in Europe are already increasing engagement with Indian suppliers and gradually diversifying sourcing networks away from countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam. The sector, which faced considerable pressure during last year’s tariff-related disruptions in the US market, is now actively pursuing geographical diversification as a long-term strategy to reduce risks associated with dependence on a single export destination.