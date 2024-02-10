‘TN poised to be auto electronics capital of India’

CHENNAI: A strong foundation of three technologies, conventional automobile technology, electronics hardware, and software, is the driving force behind TN being suited as an automotive electronics hotspot, a top government official has said.

In his inaugural address at the ‘Automotive Electricals and Electronic Summit ‘organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Thursday, V Arun Roy, TN industry secretary observed “TN is well-poised to harness the possible growth potential of the automotive electricals and electronics sector as it sits at the intersection of these three technologies. In each of these sectors, TN is the leader. There are immense possibilities for TN to become the automotive electronics capital of India.” “TN is once again India’s topmost electronics goods exporter to the country, crossing$ 5.3 billion last year. This year too, we expect to continue to retain the first position with a much wider market,” he added.

Noting that the Indian automotive industry contributes significantly to the country’s economic development, Srivats Ram, VC, CII-TN, said it stands at about 7 per cent of the GDP. “TN has expanded and grown significantly, and electronics is a big part of it. Leading companies have chosen Chennai to be the South Asia manufacturing base,” he said.

“Global companies have looked at leveraging this ecosystem in TN and that has helped us become a major electronic hardware base. At the recently concluded Global Investor Meet (held in Chennai), the state came out with a semiconductor and advanced electronics policy. With this policy, the sector is expected to contribute 40 per cent of India’s electronic exports from the current levels of 30 per cent,” the Wheels India MD added.

Amit Jain, summit chairman, ED-Group CTO, Uno Minda, in his theme address, said “Based on lifestyle preferences and how product attributes are changing, the focus is on four mobility trends: personalisation, autonomous, connectivity and electrified (PACE) which is the theme for the Summit. India’s growth rate is expected to be much higher in the coming years with the EV segment under the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler to grow between 20 per cent to 50 per cent. The 4-wheeler market is expected to grow between 10 per cent to 20 per cent.”